Fredericksburg police investigating shooting downtown

Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident early Sunday during which multiple shots were fired in the downtown area.

The shooting was reported at 1:09 a.m. outside in the 700 block of Caroline Street, Sgt. Aimee Lynch said. Police discovered two injured men following the shooting, though neither was hit with a direct shot, Lynch said.

Lynch said one of the victims was assaulted, while the other may have been struck by a shot that ricocheted off something. One man was treated at a hospital and released.

Lynch said the victims were in the same general area, but were not together. Neither claimed to have any idea what led to the shooting or who the shooter or shooters were.

The early investigation has led police to believe there were possibly two male suspects, Lynch said. She said police hope that footage from cameras in the area will assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by texting "FPDtip" to "847-411," followed by the tip.

