Fredericksburg police looking for pellet gun shooter

Fredericksburg police are searching for a person who they say shot someone with a BB gun Thursday morning in the city.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident took place at 8:47 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wicklow Drive. A man called 911 to report that his coworker had been struck by a pellet from a BB gun.
The victim had superficial injuries and did not need medical attention, Morris said. A witness reported seeing a suspect dressed in black running in the woods near the Sunshine Ball Park at 1200 Wicklow Drive.
The police response included drones and police dogs from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Morris said.
Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Residents can make anonymous tips by sending a text to "847-411" and texting "FPDtip" followed by the information.
