Fredericksburg police report finds use of force against protesters justified

By 5 p.m. on May 31, the report states, the group of about 300 people blocked entire lanes of traffic in the downtown area and ignored police directives to get out of the roads. By 7:43 p.m., the group began marching on Princess Anne Street toward U.S. 1, blocking all traffic on the road and at one point kneeling in the road.

The report refers to one incident in which the demonstrators approached a person and began threatening him. Police intervened, and claim protesters later began throwing traffic cones at police cruisers and city signs.

The protest moved onto U.S. 1, where the report states that both the northbound and southbound lanes were blocked. Police attempts to get the highway opened, in part to allow access to Mary Washington Hospital, were met with insults and profanity, the report says.

At 8:29 p.m., after what the report says was more than three hours of illegal conduct, the city police Tactical Field Force was activated. The TFF is equipped with special uniforms, equipment and training designed to handle disorderly crowds.

The report goes on to outline four separate uses of force that were all deemed appropriate. The first occurred in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Cowan Boulevard as the crowd moved toward the police station after being told it was an "unlawful assembly" and ordered to disperse.