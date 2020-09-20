Fredericksburg police searching car, phone for clues in fatal shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg police investigators are examining a car and two cellphones in an effort to identify a suspect and a motive in a fatal shooting last week in the city, court records show.

Connall Mullins, 18, of King George County was killed late Wednesday in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in Fredericksburg, police said. Another teen was also shot, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooter was described only as a man wearing a mask and driving a dark-colored sedan. Officers found the two victims with gunshot wounds, but no suspect when they responded to multiple 911 calls.

According to one of several affidavits for search warrants filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the surviving victim told police that he and Mullins were sitting on a 2009 Kia Rio when the shooter drove up and ordered them to “empty their pockets.” The victim said he responded to the apparent robbery attempt by punching the shooter in the face.

The man then pulled out a gun and opened fire and drove away as the victims briefly ran, the affidavit states. Court records state that the tags on the Rio vehicle did not match the car and the VIN number indicated that the vehicle had been sold.