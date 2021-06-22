Fredericksburg police seeking information about stabbing

Fredericksburg police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that left a man critically injured.

Police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said officers went to the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive at 9:08 p.m. Monday in response to a reported stabbing.

The victim was suffering from a stab wound to his side. After receiving treatment at the scene, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Morris said the victim was unable to identify his assailant and it was not clear Tuesday what led to the attack. Morris said more information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FBGtip” followed by your tip.

