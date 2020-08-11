Fredericksburg police ticket five protesters for blocking streets

Five people who participated in a protest in downtown Fredericksburg Monday evening have been ticketed for refusing to get out of the road, police announced Tuesday, and three of them also face a misdemeanor charge.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police received numerous complaints Monday when demonstrators blocked lanes of traffic during a protest that lasted about two hours.
Morris said that charges against other protesters are pending.
Between 30 to 35 people, mostly people in their teens or early 20s, showed up Monday for a march that was called in response to a city police report released last week that largely justified the use of nonlethal force against protesters during a May 31 demonstration. The protesters marched along multiple downtown streets Monday and shouted chants that were critical of Chief Brian Layton, City Manager Tim Baroody and others.
Protesters insist that their demonstrations have been peaceful from the start and did not merit the tear gas and rubber bullets used against them on May 31.
The protesters Monday ignored repeated commands from a police loudspeaker warning them to stop blocking the roadway. At one point, the group held up traffic at the intersection of Caroline and Hanover streets for more than 30 minutes as protesters walked around in a circle while one of them was lying on the road.
The protest was over and most of the demonstrators had left Monday evening when multiple Virginia State Police vehicles showed up in the area of Hurkamp Park. The citations were apparently issued as the remaining protesters were leaving the area.
Issued citations for being a pedestrian in the roadway were Eddie Banks, 22, of Spotsylvania; Caylee Curfman, 20, of Stafford; and Charles Cooper, 28, Jacqueline Stout, 29, and Lanaisha Foreman, 20, all of Fredericksburg. The charge carries no jail time, but if convicted, violators would face a fine of up to $350.
Banks, Foreman and Curfman were also charged with obstructing justice, a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
All five charged Monday have been regular participants in local Black Lives Matter protests since late May.
Monday wasn’t the first time the demonstrators have marched along city streets without a permit, but it was the first time since June 2 that anyone has been cited for it, Morris said.
