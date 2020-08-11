Fredericksburg police ticket five protesters for blocking streets

Five people who participated in a protest in downtown Fredericksburg Monday evening have been ticketed for refusing to get out of the road, police announced Tuesday, and three of them also face a misdemeanor charge.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police received numerous complaints Monday when demonstrators blocked lanes of traffic during a protest that lasted about two hours.

Morris said that charges against other protesters are pending.

Between 30 to 35 people, mostly people in their teens or early 20s, showed up Monday for a march that was called in response to a city police report released last week that largely justified the use of nonlethal force against protesters during a May 31 demonstration. The protesters marched along multiple downtown streets Monday and shouted chants that were critical of Chief Brian Layton, City Manager Tim Baroody and others.

Protesters insist that their demonstrations have been peaceful from the start and did not merit the tear gas and rubber bullets used against them on May 31.