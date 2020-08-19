Fredericksburg prosecutors file probations violation charges against accused escapees

Two weeks of freedom could prove costly for two young men convicted of serious crimes in the Fredericksburg area who escaped from a juvenile facility in Chesterfield County last month.

Fredericksburg prosecutors have already filed probation violation charges against Jabar A. Taylor, 20, of Spotsylvania County and Rashad E. Williams, 18, of Washington. If convicted, both could have years added to the lengthy sentences they're already serving.

Taylor was convicted in Fredericksburg of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He stabbed two men to death on June 14, 2015, in the Greenbrier Shopping Center during an altercation started by his older brother.

Taylor is serving a 50-year sentence and could have up to 22 years added on if convicted.

Williams is serving a total of 18 years for May 2018 robberies he and another teen committed in Stafford County, Spotsylvania and the city. He is facing the possibility of the revocation of up to 15 years in the city and would face even more time if Spotsylvania and Stafford prosecutors seek probation violation charges of their own.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in Fredericksburg Circuit Court for a procedural hearing Thursday. Williams' next city court appearance had not been scheduled as of Wednesday.