Fredericksburg woman accused of beating roommate

A Fredericksburg woman is accused of causing life-threatening injuries by striking her roommate in the head, police said.

Kayla Nicole Haley, 29, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, a Class 2 felony that carries a possible life sentence. The victim was still in the hospital Tuesday with serious injuries.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police went to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital on Sunday after receiving a call that a woman had been assaulted in the city. The victim could not speak because of her injuries, so officers interviewed family members and friends. The investigation resulted in Haley’s arrest.

Court records show that one friend told police he went to the home in the 1400 block of Dandridge Street at the request of the victim, who wanted his help in installing new locks on the door. The witness said the victim told him that the suspect had pulled her hair and bit her on the back a couple of days earlier after the suspect was asked to leave the home.

The witness told police, according to an affidavit for a search warrant, that he was at his box truck getting the locks when he heard arguing inside the house. He saw the victim come out of the house, followed by the suspect right before hearing a loud noise.

He found the injured victim leaning against a neighbor’s fence and drove her to the hospital. A nurse reported that the victim’s injuries were consistent with an object striking her head.

Master Detective A.P. Tittle interviewed Haley and was told about the Friday altercation. Haley said she returned to the home the next day to retrieve some of her belongings, but denied being at the home on Sunday. She said she was at a local motel most of the day and left only to have her speakers worked on in southern Stafford County.

The search warrant gave police the authority to search Haley’s motel room in Spotsylvania County and seize the clothes they believe she was wearing Sunday. A preliminary hearing for Haley is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Fredericksburg General District Court.