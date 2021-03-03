Fredericksburg woman gets 16 years in prison for abusing boyfriend before he died of overdose

A woman who videotaped herself sexually abusing her boyfriend while he was dying from a heroin overdose has been ordered to serve 16 years in prison.

Megan Anne Walthall of Fredericksburg, who will turn 33 later this month, received the sentence from Judge Victoria Willis Friday in Stafford County Circuit Court. She had previously pleaded guilty to abusing an incapacitated adult, sexual battery and two counts of possessing illegal drugs.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Sandra Park, Walthall called 911 on July 15, 2019, and reported that Brandon Dye was unresponsive. Dye was later taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A search of the Stafford residence turned up drugs, paraphernalia and a video that Walthall recorded while Dye was dying. The video showed Walthall laughing as she abused him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Park said the evidence showed that Walthall waited at least 45 minutes before calling 911. An emergency room physician would have testified that Dye might have survived if he'd received immediate medical attention.