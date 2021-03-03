Fredericksburg woman gets 16 years in prison for abusing boyfriend before he died of overdose

A woman who videotaped herself sexually abusing her boyfriend while he was dying from a heroin overdose has been ordered to serve 16 years in prison.
Megan Anne Walthall of Fredericksburg, who will turn 33 later this month, received the sentence from Judge Victoria Willis Friday in Stafford County Circuit Court. She had previously pleaded guilty to abusing an incapacitated adult, sexual battery and two counts of possessing illegal drugs.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Sandra Park, Walthall called 911 on July 15, 2019, and reported that Brandon Dye was unresponsive. Dye was later taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A search of the Stafford residence turned up drugs, paraphernalia and a video that Walthall recorded while Dye was dying. The video showed Walthall laughing as she abused him.
Park said the evidence showed that Walthall waited at least 45 minutes before calling 911. An emergency room physician would have testified that Dye might have survived if he'd received immediate medical attention.
Defense attorney Price Koch said that Walthall, who was also on drugs at the time, made the tape so she could show it to Dye later in hopes that he would stop using drugs once he recovered. Koch pointed out that she repeatedly told Dye to "get up" and used ineffective methods such as pouring water on him and shaking him in attempts to rouse him.
"It was done stupidly and wrongly," Koch said, "but there was no malice." Koch added that there was no evidence that Walthall's actions contributed to the death.
Park disagreed, saying the delay in calling 911 was inexcusable and that the "level of depravity" depicted in the video merited years in prison.
The second drug conviction stemmed from a Dec. 12, 2019, overdose at Newton's Motel in Stafford. That victim recovered and later told police he'd gotten drugs from Walthall and used them with her.
Following the overdose, court records state, Walthall told a friend about the overdose and the friend told her father before someone finally called for help for the victim. Walthall admitted removing the needle and heroin from the victim's room and hiding it in the friend's room, court records state.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404