Friendly ride in Spotsylvania ends with stolen gun, arrest

A Locust Grove man faces multiple charges after being accused of forcibly taking a gun from a man who had hitched a short ride into Spotsylvania, police said.

James Kornegay, 28, is charged with robbery, grand larceny and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the victim was at the Sheetz on State Routes 3 and 20 in Locust Grove about 11 p.m. Wednesday when he asked two men for a ride home. The victim told police that he quickly became uncomfortable because he felt the other men were intoxicated, so he asked them to let him out at the Fas Mart at 11625 Brock Road in Spotsylvania, a little over a mile from where they started.

After pulling into the parking lot, Scott said, the front-seat passenger reached back and grabbed at a handgun the victim had in a holster attached to his pants, Scott said. The driver stopped the vehicle, and eventually the victim was pulled from the car and disarmed.

The two men fled the scene and the victim called 911 from inside the store. Deputy A. Bradley was responding to the call when he passed a gold Ford Taurus that matched the description given by the victim.