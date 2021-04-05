Georgia man charged in road-rage incident in North Stafford

A Georgia man is facing charges in Stafford County as the result of a road-rage incident Friday during which he is accused of displaying a gun in a threatening manner, authorities said.
According to a release from the Stafford Sheriff's Office, the incident took place about 11:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, just north of Garrisonville Road. The suspect was a passenger in a Lincoln MKZ.
Deputies responding to a 911 call found the Lincoln at the Wawa on Austin Park Drive, while another met the victim at a nearby business. A handgun was recovered from the suspect vehicle, authorities siad.
Cazz Everett Lynn, 28, of Sandy Springs, Ga., was charged with brandishing, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.
—Keith Epps
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404