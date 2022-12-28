Gordonsville man charged in shooting death

A Charlottesville woman died after being shot at a home in Orange County on Tuesday, police say.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to 19540 Gates Drive in Gordonsville about 5 p.m. for a reported shooting of a woman.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman lying in the yard. They then found James Geer, 79, inside the home and arrested him on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Becky Jones said deputies attended to the woman, 48-year-old Deborah Griffin, until fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene and took her to the UVA Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not release details on a motive for the shooting, or how Griffin and Geer knew each other.