Gun stolen in Stafford makes its way to Central America

A gun stolen earlier this year in Stafford County has turned up some 3,000 miles away in El Salvador.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the 9mm handgun’s journey began around Aug. 30, when a resident in North Ferry Farms in southern Stafford reported it stolen. The victim provided the serial number and it was entered into a law enforcement database.

Detective A. Sanchez Jr. was assigned the case, which was stagnant until late September, when the victim found the sights from the gun in the bedroom of a resident of the home.

The resident was identified as 58-year-old Bartolo Arias Olmos. But by the time police knew his name, they learned that Arias Olmos had already embarked on a 57-hour drive to El Salvador.

Kimmitz said the investigation stalled again until Dec. 7, when an ATF agent called to report that the stolen gun had been located during a traffic stop in El Salvador near its border with Guatemala. The gun was seized, but Arias Olmos was not.