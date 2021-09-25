Gunfire shuts down Essex football game in Tappahannock

“This evening our football game was interrupted with an act of violence in our school parking lot,” wrote Essex Principal Damean Barfield in a letter to the community Friday night. “At this time, we believe outsiders brought this unnecessary, unwelcomed behavior to our community. For that, I apologize. Safety will always be a top priority.”

Authorities have identified several persons of interest, thanks to tips provided by citizens, police said.

A Northumberland County juvenile is in custody on multiple charges, including two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. More charges and arrests are expected, the sheriff’s office said.

The public is encouraged to send any tips or videos from this incident by calling or texting 804/443-3248.

There have been no reports of bystander injuries. The two deputies were sent to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.

On Aug. 27, a fight between two groups led to shots fired in the parking lot of a Woodbridge high school after a football game between Freedom and Brooke Point, a Stafford County school. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower body and a 14-year-old girl was grazed in the foot. Neither was involved in the altercation, police said.

A juvenile suspect from Woodbridge has been charged in that incident.