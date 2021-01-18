Gunman shot by Stafford deputies charged with wounding another man

A North Carolina man who was shot by Stafford County sheriff's deputies Sunday will be charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting of another man, authorities said.

George Ronald Batts Jr., 38, of Richlands, N.C., is accused of shooting a man in his 40s Sunday morning at 1130 International Parkway. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Batts and the victim, whose name has not been released, were in Stafford attending an event for the Tuckahoe Motorcycle Club. The club has a clubhouse in the business park off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford.

Kimmitz said deputies responding to a shooting call about 10:15 Sunday morning found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Kimmitz said the suspected shooter was still in the parking lot brandishing a handgun and refused repeated commands to drop the weapon. Kimmitz said the man was shot after he pointed the weapon toward deputies.

Kimmitz said deputies retrieved trauma kits from their cruisers and immediately provided first aid to Batts and the other shooting victim. Both were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, and both were still alive as of Monday afternoon.