Hearing postponed for man arrested in fatal Stafford crash

A preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing a Stafford woman while driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle last summer was postponed Tuesday because of issues regarding his mental health.

Daontre Kalio Waters, 25, of Culpeper, was in Stafford General District Court briefly to face charges of felony murder, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and felony eluding. Those charges stem from a July 17 incident in which Martha Chavez, 61, was killed when her Nissan Rogue was struck head-on by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe that police said was speeding south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1.

Judge Angela O'Connor postponed the hearing until April 27 at the joint request of Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen and defense attorney Jim Ilijevich. The attorneys said it would be better to wait for test results requested by Ilijevich regarding Water's sanity at the time of the offense and his competency to stand trial.

According to court records and police reports, a resident on Colonial Avenue in southern Stafford came home that evening to find a stranger in the home carrying a duffel bag. The resident was threatened and briefly subdued by the stranger.

After getting himself free, the resident found various items missing, including the Chevrolet Tahoe.