Hearing scheduled in Caroline for alleged sex extortion scheme

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a woman accused of extorting more than $40,000 from a Caroline County man by threatening to tell his wife that he paid her for sex.

Briana Nashae Muhammad, 21, of Newport News is charged with extortion, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled to be heard in Caroline General District Court.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Caroline Circuit Court, Sgt. B.J. Sadler went to the Ladysmith McDonalds on July 15 in response to a call from a 61-year-old man. The man, who is named in court records, told Sadler that he had met Muhammad online about a year ago and paid her for sex.

Sadler wrote that a few months after the initial meeting, the suspect began extorting money from the man by threatening to tell his wife and family about their sexual arrangement. The affidavit states that Muhammad pretended to be a minor as part of her scam.

The woman was expecting to pick up another $20,000 when she met the suspect at the McDonald's on July 15. Instead, she picked up the felony charge.

Sadler wrote that the victim provided text messages and other evidence to police. Muhammad was interviewed by police and admitted to extorting "several thousands of dollars" from the victim, court records state.

He had already told his wife about his infidelity prior to Muhammad's arrest, police said.