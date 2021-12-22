Henrico man charged with murder after his father's body found in Caroline

A Henrico County man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after being accused of killing his father and dumping his body in Caroline County, police said.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said an investigation began about 10:34 a.m. Tuesday after a citizen called 911 to report seeing a deceased man beside the road on Goose Hill Road in Caroline. Deputies and investigators responded and found that the man had been shot.

With the help of the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, police identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Leon Williams Sr. of Henrico. Lippa said investigators traveled to the Richmond area and identified the victim’s son, 31-year-old Eric Leon Williams Jr. of Henrico, as the suspect.

After conducting surveillance, Lippa said, police took the younger Williams into custody without incident late Tuesday and later searched his home and vehicle. Lippa said police recovered evidence related to the homicide and obtained Williams’ DNA.

Lippa said police believe the father and son were riding together in a vehicle when the homicide occurred in Caroline. He said no further information would be released.

Williams is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. He was placed in the Henrico County Jail under no bond.

