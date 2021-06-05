High-speed chase ends after crash into Stafford restaurant, police say

A brief high-speed pursuit Saturday that ended after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a Stafford County business has resulted in multiple charges, police said.

Yony Moreno Ortiz, 24, of Dumfries, is charged with eluding, DUI (second offense), destruction of property, reckless driving, drinking while driving and other traffic offenses.

According to Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Deputy B.E. Vaughn saw a Toyota Corolla on Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. 1) near Kings Crest Drive at 8:14 a.m. going 87 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police said the driver accelerated to more than 100 mph after Vaughn turned on his emergency lights.

Kimmitz said the driver went through a red light at Telegraph Road and abruptly turned left and struck the Fusion Restaurant in the 3900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, causing damage to the building.

The driver then tried to run away, but was quickly apprehended by Vaughn, Kimmitz said.

Moreno Ortiz was checked out at a hospital before being placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

