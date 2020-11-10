High-speed chase in Stafford ends with arrest of suspect wanted in Prince William

A man who was already wanted in Prince William County was arrested following a pursuit late Monday in Stafford County in which speeds reached 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, authorities said.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the pursuit began at 11:21 p.m. when Deputy R.L. Hubbard attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Forbes Street and Falmouth Drive in southern Stafford for an equipment violation.

The vehicle sped off, reaching 85 mph before getting to James Madison Drive, where the driver drove over a curb and through the grass, Maroney said.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, Maroney said, but was caught by Hubbard and taken into custody. The suspect initially gave a false name, but was later identified as 29-year-old Joseph B. Wilburn of Dumfries. He was charged in Stafford with eluding, providing false information of law enforcement, identity theft and driving on a suspended license.

Wilburn was already wanted in Prince William on charges that include giving false identity to police, failing to stop at an accident and failure to appear in court. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

