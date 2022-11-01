 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania kills pedestrian, injures another

A 36-year-old man was killed in Spotsylvania County early Tuesday when he and a woman were struck by a red pickup truck that left the scene after the collision, police said.

Jon W. Kern of Spotsylvania was walking east along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard with a 36-year-old woman when the incident took place at 1:10 a.m., Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said. The truck struck the couple from behind and kept going, police said.

Kern died at the scene as the result of his injuries, while the woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene, Coffey said. Police said the pickup truck likely has damage on its passenger's side.

Senior Trooper M. Gremillion is investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call Gremillion at 540/891-4108 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.

​Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

