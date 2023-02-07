A man who threatened to shoot students at a Stafford elementary school last year as part of a series of pranks was convicted of two charges Monday.

James Wayne Hash II, 34, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to felony counts of threat to bomb and attempted act of terrorism. He will be sentenced in Stafford April 17.

Hash is also facing charges in Fredericksburg for allegedly making numerous 911 prank calls to homes and businesses. A trial in the city is scheduled for next month.

On Sept. 7, court records show, Hash placed a prerecorded 911 call that resulted in a lockdown at Conway Elementary School in southern Stafford. That message stated that authorities had 15 minutes to evacuate the school or “I will shoot one Mexican or Black child for every minute that will pass.”

He sent a second message that said “I warned you to evacuate and you didn’t,” then a third message that claimed that a gunman was at the school looking to hurt students.

Police determined that the calls came from at least two cellphones that were not tied to any company. A bomb threat was made to Spotsylvania Towne Center using one of the same phones. Police were able to contact the former owner of one phone, who told police the phone was lost.

The same number called regarding Conway again on Sept. 9, court records state, and made another threat. School functions were canceled for the rest of the day as a result.

Police eventually zeroed in on Hash after a detailed investigation showed that his car was in the areas from which the multiple 911 calls were made. Hash later admitted to making numerous hoax calls, and the phone used to make the calls were found in his hotel room, court records state.

Hash told police that he singled out the Stafford school because a relative works there. The relative was not involved in the incidents. He said he made the calls because he felt “empty and down.”