HONORING NURSES: Tanya Singleton's career dedicated to bringing babies into the world

She attained two master degrees from Liberty and George Washington universities, and not only continued birthing and lactation coaching at patients’ homes, but also offered online classes for expectant mothers both near and far. She even has a website called “The Baby Whisperer,” which offers rather specific services such as “maternal breast assessment,” “sibling preparation assistance” and “infant oral anatomy and sucking assessment.”

When the pandemic hit last spring, Singleton, who was already in semi-retirement, moved even more of her instruction online. However, she believed firmly that certain birthing and breastfeeding coaching must still take place in person, especially as expectant mothers’ social circles were necessarily curtailed and the number of relatives allowed to be present for support all but cut off.

“It was heartbreaking to me because people didn’t even have their villages” of support during lockdown, Singleton said. “Moms depend on other moms a lot for support.”

Whereas before COVID-19 she would go to the homes of new parents and parents-to-be perhaps four times a day, she reduced such in-person consultations to one household daily. She and her patients were careful with masks and gloves and temperature checks to better prevent the virus’s spread.