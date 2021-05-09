HONORING NURSES: Tanya Singleton's career dedicated to bringing babies into the world

By her own admission, Tanya Singleton was “fascinated by all things birth” during her formative years growing up in rural Alabama. She watched as the neighbors’ dogs delivered puppies, and in her teens began working part-time in a local health clinic.
“There were still homebirth midwives—what we call ‘granny midwives’ down south—that delivered babies,” Singleton recalls, adding that soon she shadowed doctors and the midwives to assist in home deliveries in rural Greene County.
She was accepted into the University of Alabama’s nursing program, and knew this had to be her vocation.
“The doctors are literally there to ‘catch and run,’ ” during a baby’s delivery, Singleton said. “Nurses spend the most time with patients, and that’s what I wanted to do. I like helping them learn what to do with their babies. Nursing was where I needed to be!”
Singleton continued to develop her labor and delivery skills as an officer in the Army Nurse Corps. Her final active-duty stationing was in Virginia, and rather than relocate the family again upon her retirement, Singleton and her husband decided to remain in the commonwealth as she transitioned into the reserves.
“We liked Virginia, we enjoyed the school system for the kids ... and that was more important than continuing my military career,” Singleton said.
She attained two master degrees from Liberty and George Washington universities, and not only continued birthing and lactation coaching at patients’ homes, but also offered online classes for expectant mothers both near and far. She even has a website called “The Baby Whisperer,” which offers rather specific services such as “maternal breast assessment,” “sibling preparation assistance” and “infant oral anatomy and sucking assessment.”
When the pandemic hit last spring, Singleton, who was already in semi-retirement, moved even more of her instruction online. However, she believed firmly that certain birthing and breastfeeding coaching must still take place in person, especially as expectant mothers’ social circles were necessarily curtailed and the number of relatives allowed to be present for support all but cut off.
“It was heartbreaking to me because people didn’t even have their villages” of support during lockdown, Singleton said. “Moms depend on other moms a lot for support.”
Whereas before COVID-19 she would go to the homes of new parents and parents-to-be perhaps four times a day, she reduced such in-person consultations to one household daily. She and her patients were careful with masks and gloves and temperature checks to better prevent the virus’s spread.
“I do have a bag like the old doctors that did home visits,” she said, adding that in addition to medical tools, she also totes around various teaching devices.
In addition to her once-daily home visits, Singleton follows up with virtual meetings, doing her best to explain from afar lactation techniques and other procedures.
In addition to the challenges posed by virtual health care, Singleton also provides a shoulder for clients to share with her the financial burdens associated with childbirthing and care—a situation that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Singleton’s own children are spread out across the country and in Europe. She misses her family greatly, and says she and her husband will soon drive a recently purchased camper to visit some of the grandchildren in Michigan. Then they will continue west to sunny California.
“Because I haven’t had the opportunity to be around my grandchildren, it helps to be in the home with the ‘littles’ and their moms to work through their challenges,” she said.
In the “before” times, Singleton’s husband acted as her informal agent, often walking up to women on the street to hand them her business card. This invariably led to some embarrassing moments when her husband approached women who weren’t pregnant, but Singleton laughs it off.
“Education and support is critical for a mom’s well-being more so than the baby’s because babies are very resilient,” Singleton said of her trade. “Just knowing that you’re [teaching] the basic [correct technique] is enough to give them a healthy start.”