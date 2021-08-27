Idaho man arrested in armed robbery spree in Stafford and other states

An Idaho man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Stafford County, along with multiple others in other states.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Miambo Maombi, 21, of Boise, Idaho, is charged with numerous offenses in connection with robberies at Domino’s in Washington Square Plaza in southern Stafford and at the 7–Eleven on Solomon Drive.

The Domino’s robbery took place shortly after midnight April 24, Maroney said. A man approached a delivery driver outside the rear of the business at gunpoint and forced him to open the back door.

Two female employees were inside the business, and a second delivery driver showed up while the robbery was in progress. All four were forced to hand over their cellphones and get into a large refrigerator, where they were held while the robber stole cash from the register and the safe.

He also cut the phone lines with a knife, then took the two women from the refrigerator to a back room, where he groped them, police said.

He then put them back into the refrigerator and left the business. He took a driver’s license from the purse of one of the victims, Maroney said.