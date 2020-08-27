 Skip to main content
Informant's information leads to four arrests in Stafford
Wilhelm
Dozier
Festa
Hess

Four people, including two who were already wanted, were arrested Wednesday after someone informed a Stafford County deputy of the whereabouts of one of them.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the Clarion Inn at 564 Warrenton Road after Deputy R.S. Dominguez received information that 37-year-old Justin Wilhelm of Dumfries was in one of the rooms.

Wilhelm was wanted in King George County for failing to appear in court and in Prince William County for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police apprehended Wilhelm in the room and detained two other suspects after drugs and paraphernalia were spotted on the bed and dresser.

A fourth suspect was found hiding in the bathroom, Kimmitz said. Crystal Dozier, 34, of Stafford was wanted in Spotsylvania County for failing to comply with a court order.

Kimmitz said Dozier initially provided false identification, but police were able to determine her true identity.

A search warrant was obtained and more drugs and paraphernalia were found in the room, police said. Ashley Hess, 30, of Culpeper, Samantha Festa, 21, of Richmond, Wilhelm and Dozier were all charged with possession of illegal drugs and possession of controlled paraphernalia. Dozier was also charged with providing false identification and identity theft.

All four were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

