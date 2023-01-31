Inmate dies in Rappahannock Regional Jail

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Rappahannock Regional Jail inmate.

Christopher T. Innocenti, 44, was discovered in distress about 2 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Kimmitz said no foul play is suspected, but police are awaiting a medical examiner’s report before determining a cause of death.

Innocenti had been in jail since Nov. 9 after being indicted by a Stafford grand jury on about a dozen charges involving five different women. The charges included rape, sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

The first of several trials in Stafford Circuit Court was scheduled for later this month. Innocenti also had similar charges pending in Fredericksburg.