Inmate nearing release charged with raping underage girl in Stafford 15 years ago

A Stafford County man who was scheduled to be released from prison in about a week has been indicted on new charges alleging that he raped and sexually molested an underage teenage girl in 2004 and 2005.
Michael Xavier Whitted, 34, was indicted by a special grand jury Friday in Stafford Circuit Court on three counts of rape and two counts of carnal knowledge. Whitted is currently in the Haynesville Correctional Center finishing out a sentence he received in 2018 on child abuse and probation violation convictions in Stafford.
He is scheduled to be released Nov. 4, but almost certainly won’t be in light of the new Stafford charges.
Court records show that the new charges against Whitted stem from an investigation conducted earlier this year by Stafford Detective K.A. Lawrence. The mother of a 13-year-old girl called police in February after learning during a routine doctor’s visit that the girl was pregnant. The young teen has since delivered the baby.
The investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Kaleem Cyterrick Rodgers of Stafford, who has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since late July on a charge that he raped the young teen and fathered her baby. Court records allege that Rodgers was the boyfriend of the girl’s aunt—the alleged victim in the Whitted case—and had been molesting the girl since she was 11.
During the investigation in the Rodgers case, the aunt told police that she was raped and impregnated by Whitted, her older sister’s boyfriend at the time, when she was a young teen. That baby was born on March 31 or April 1 of 2006 in a bathroom on Good Neighbor Lane and was eventually found dead in an abandoned car.
The aunt, who was 15 at the time of the birth, was tried as an adult and convicted of manslaughter and felony child neglect. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
