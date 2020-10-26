Inmate nearing release charged with raping underage girl in Stafford 15 years ago

A Stafford County man who was scheduled to be released from prison in about a week has been indicted on new charges alleging that he raped and sexually molested an underage teenage girl in 2004 and 2005.

Michael Xavier Whitted, 34, was indicted by a special grand jury Friday in Stafford Circuit Court on three counts of rape and two counts of carnal knowledge. Whitted is currently in the Haynesville Correctional Center finishing out a sentence he received in 2018 on child abuse and probation violation convictions in Stafford.

He is scheduled to be released Nov. 4, but almost certainly won’t be in light of the new Stafford charges.

Court records show that the new charges against Whitted stem from an investigation conducted earlier this year by Stafford Detective K.A. Lawrence. The mother of a 13-year-old girl called police in February after learning during a routine doctor’s visit that the girl was pregnant. The young teen has since delivered the baby.