Involuntary manslaughter charge won't go to trial

A Stafford County grand jury Monday came to the same conclusion that a lower court judge had previously reached—an involuntary manslaughter charge against a North Carolina man is not worthy of taking to trial.

Jared C. Carter, 25, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the July 21 death of fellow Fayetteville resident Daniel Junco. Junco, 49, was killed when he fell from the side of a vehicle that Carter was operating in the parking lot of Lidl at 1175 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford.

The evidence presented in December in Stafford General District Court showed that Junco and Carter had ridden together to Virginia for work-related reasons.

Carter claimed that Junco, a larger man, got out of the truck and challenged him to a fight. Carter said he locked the passenger door and moved into the driver’s seat. He locked that door as well, but was unable to get the window up before Junco got back around to that side of the truck.

He claimed he was being punched and choked when he drove off out of fear and in self-defense. Junco eventually fell off the moving vehicle; witnesses and security cameras corroborated at least parts of Carter’s story.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Robert Reibach declined to certify the charge and it was dropped. But prosecutor George Elsasser exercised his right to present the case to a grand jury anyway, and the jurors Monday declined to move the case forward.

