Iowa man indicted on child porn charges, accused of soliciting Stafford teen

A former college alumni relations director in Iowa was indicted this week by a Stafford grand jury on charges alleging that he used the internet to acquire sexually explicit pictures and videos from a 14-year-old Stafford girl.

Shiran Brian Nathaniel, 48, of Sioux City, Iowa, is charged with two counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, producing child pornography, enticing a minor to perform in pornography and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Stafford Detective T.S. Martin headed an investigation that began in May 2021 after the girl’s father contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The father reported that the girl was befriended and groomed by a man through social media and was convinced to send pictures and videos.

The investigation led to Nathaniel, who at the time was the alumni relations director at Morningside University in Sioux City. Court records allege that Nathaniel met the girl online in fall 2020 and later got her to move their conversations to an online platform that allowed the sharing of photos and videos.

Nathaniel, who court records said referred to himself as “Jmack,” got the girl to send sexually explicit images of herself and got her to convince other girls to provide similar pictures and videos, authorities said.

A detective took over the girl’s social media apps and was able to get information confirming the girl’s allegations, court records state. The suspect contacted the girl from his home and from the university, police said.

Child pornography was recovered from Nathaniel’s home during a raid at his Iowa home. He was extradited to Virginia in November and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

