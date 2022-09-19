Iowa man pleads guilty to soliciting nude photos from Stafford teen

A former college employee in Iowa who convinced a teenage Stafford County girl to send him nude pictures and videos pleaded guilty to four charges Monday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Shiran Brian Nathaniel, 48, of Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted of three counts of producing child pornography and computer solicitation of a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Michael Levy on Nov. 28.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Sarah Watkins and defense attorney Ghislaine Storr-Burks, other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence, Stafford Detective T.S. Martin began an investigation in May 2021 after a county resident learned that his daughter was in an inappropriate online relationship with a grown man.

The relationship began in late 2020 with online chatting and progressed to nudity and requested sex acts. The girl told police that she granted the defendant’s requests because he seemed to care for her. The girl was 14 when the investigation began, but was 13 when the online chatting began.

Martin’s investigation led to Nathaniel, who at the time was the alumni relations director at Morningside University in Sioux City. He was extradited to Virginia in November and has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail ever since.

Child pornography was recovered from Nathaniel’s home in Iowa prior to his extradition.