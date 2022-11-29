Iowa man sentenced to 7 years for soliciting nude photos of Stafford teen

It's not clear whether Shiran B. Nathaniel had been to Virginia prior to being extradited to Stafford last year, but his stay has turned into an extended one.

Nathaniel, 49, of Sioux City, Iowa, was ordered Monday to serve just over seven years in prison for convincing a teenage girl in Stafford to send him nude pictures and videos. He was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 33 years in prison with all but seven years and one month suspended.

Nathaniel had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of producing child pornography and computer solicitation of a minor. Judge Michael Levy's sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

According to the evidence, Stafford Detective T.S. Martin began an investigation in May 2021 after a county resident reported that his daughter, then 14, was in an inappropriate online relationship with a grown man.

The relationship began in late 2020 and included nudity and requested sex acts.

The investigation led to Sioux City, where Nathaniel was working as the alumni relations director at Morningside University. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since being extradited here a year ago.

Child pornography was recovered from Nathaniel's home in Iowa following his arrest, court records state.