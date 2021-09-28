Judge advances rape and larceny charges against Stafford man

Courtney Eugene Allen, 39, of Stafford County, is charged with rape and misdemeanor larceny. The charges were sent to a Stafford County grand jury by Judge Angela O’Connor following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Stafford General District Court.

The alleged victim, the only witness put on by prosecutor Ed Lustig, said she was at a laundromat in Caroline County early June 26 when she got a call from Allen asking her to pick him up from a bar in Fredericksburg. She testified that she agreed to do so because Allen was the best friend of her deceased brother and she considered him family.

She said she picked Allen up about 1 a.m. and took him to a 7–Eleven to buy cigarettes. She said Allen got angry after learning he did not have enough money and began yelling and cursing at her and falsely accusing her of stealing money from him.

Despite the alleged abusive behavior, she said she drove him to three motels along the U.S. 17 corridor in Stafford until he found one with an available room. He used $150 he had taken from a Bible in the woman’s glove compartment to get a room, according to the testimony.

The woman said Allen took her keys from the ignition and put them in his pocket, so she went into the room to retrieve them. During the ensuing encounter, the woman said Allen raped her.