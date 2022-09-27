Judge denies bail request from man charged in fatal crash

In a letter to Judge Victoria Willis, Daontre K. Waters says he’s grown into a “mature, God-fearing and responsible” man during his more than two years in jail on multiple charges in Stafford County.

His plea wasn’t enough for Willis to let him out of jail, as the judge denied Waters’ request for bond Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Waters, 27, was arrested July 17, 2020, following a series of events that ended with the death of 61-year-old Stafford resident Martha Chavez. Chavez was killed when her Nissan Rogue was struck head-on by a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe police said was speeding south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1. Waters is charged with a slew of offenses, including felony murder, aggravated malicious wounding, attempted capital murder and burglary.

His two-day jury trial had been scheduled to start Tuesday, but is now scheduled to begin Dec. 7. Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich tried to get a bond for Waters Tuesday, but Willis quickly shot down that idea.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen said that not only is Waters facing multiple serious charges, he has failed to appear in court on three prior occasions.

According to court records, Waters is accused of breaking into a home on Colonial Avenue in southern Stafford. A teenager came home while the burglary was in progress and was bound by the suspect.

By the time the victim freed himself, several items were missing, including the Tahoe. The owners went looking for the vehicle and spotted it in the area of Route 1 and Enon Road with different license plates on it.

The victims were pursuing their vehicle when it sped north on Route 1. Deputy John Alford’s radar clocked the car doing 84 in a 50 mph zone near the Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to testimony at an earlier hearing. Police said the suspect ran two red lights before stopping partially on a sidewalk in the Wayside area.

Deputies tried to pin the suspect in, but the suspect drove off again. A deputy then intentionally hit the Tahoe in an attempt to stop it, but the vehicle ended up on the shoulder of the road facing south in the northbound lanes.

Deputy Evan Houde testified previously that he was in the middle of the northbound lanes when the suspect drove toward him, striking him and his cruiser. Houde was thrown into the air, but was not seriously injured. The deputy fired several shots during the commotion, striking the fleeing vehicle.

Chavez was driving north in the proper lanes when the Tahoe emerged from a curve and struck her vehicle head-on, killing her. Her husband, the front-seat passenger, suffered “devastating” brain injuries and now requires constant care, court records state.

Court records state that Waters was under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the crash.