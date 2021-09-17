Judge denies bond for driver in fatal I-95 crash

A fatal crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County may have claimed another life, according to court records.

On Sept. 9, a family from New York was heading south to a funeral in Georgia in a 2021 GMC Yukon when they were struck by a 2021 Toyota Sequoia heading north in the southbound lanes, police said. A 14-year-old girl was killed and the five other occupants of the GMC were seriously injured in the crash, which occurred about two miles south of the Massaponax exit.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court indicates that a second family member has since died as the result of the crash. But Virginia State Police were unable to verify that court record Friday.

The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Taylor M. Andujar of Spotsylvania, has been charged with DUI-manslaughter and a number of other offenses. Prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald said Friday that Andujar, who was not seriously injured in the crash, had a blood-alcohol content of .192 after the crash, more than twice the legal limit.

Andujar and her attorney, Mark D’Antonio, were in Spotsylvania General District Court on Friday seeking to have her released on bond. D’Antonio pointed out that Andujar has no criminal record and has a husband and four young children at home who need her.

