Judge denies bond for driver in fatal I-95 crash

A fatal crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County may have claimed another life, according to court records.
On Sept. 9, a family from New York was heading south to a funeral in Georgia in a 2021 GMC Yukon when they were struck by a 2021 Toyota Sequoia heading north in the southbound lanes, police said. A 14-year-old girl was killed and the five other occupants of the GMC were seriously injured in the crash, which occurred about two miles south of the Massaponax exit.
An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court indicates that a second family member has since died as the result of the crash. But Virginia State Police were unable to verify that court record Friday.
The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Taylor M. Andujar of Spotsylvania, has been charged with DUI-manslaughter and a number of other offenses. Prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald said Friday that Andujar, who was not seriously injured in the crash, had a blood-alcohol content of .192 after the crash, more than twice the legal limit.
Andujar and her attorney, Mark D’Antonio, were in Spotsylvania General District Court on Friday seeking to have her released on bond. D’Antonio pointed out that Andujar has no criminal record and has a husband and four young children at home who need her.
He said Andujar would comply with any conditions, including not returning to her bartending job, if she were released.
“It’s a tragedy. No one disagrees with that,” D’Antonio said. “But she is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community.”
Fitzgerald opposed the bond request. In addition to the alcohol in her system, Fitzgerald said authorities have been monitoring her phone calls from the regional jail and have heard nothing resembling remorse from Andujar.
Instead, Fitzgerald said, Andujar has talked about how her nails survived the crash.
D’Antonio said the phone calls do not indicate a lack of remorse but instead show that Andujar is following his advice to say nothing about the crash on the taped jail lines.
“She is remorseful,” D’Antonio said. “Following her counsel’s advice should not be used against her.”
Judge Richard McGrath denied the bond request, saying he does find that Andujar is a danger to the community.
“She intentionally consumed a large amount of alcohol, then got into a vehicle and became a deadly weapon,” the judge said.
