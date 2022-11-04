 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Judge denies bond for man charged in Stafford slaying

A man accused of shooting another man to death earlier this year at a Stafford County motel was denied bond Friday in Stafford Circuit Court.

George Lee Pearson III, 45, of Stafford is charged with murder and two firearms offenses. He is accused of killing 47-year-old Leo Franklin of Oxon Hill, Maryland, on June 29 at the Red Roof Inn on U.S 17. Franklin was shot in the chest.

Defense attorney Lauren Whitley argued that Pearson deserves a bond despite the seriousness of his charges, but Judge Michael Levy ruled otherwise.

Prosecutor Jay Chichester said Pearson shot Franklin in the motel parking lot. Chichester did not discuss the reasons for the shooting, but said Pearson showed the aftermath to his wife via Facetime.

Pearson left the scene before police arrived and went to the Falmouth Bridge, Chichester said, where he had threatened to commit suicide. He was heading south on Interstate 95 when police contacted him by telephone and urged him to pull over.

He stopped on an exit ramp in Hanover County and was taken into custody by Hanover deputies and Virginia State Police. He has been in custody ever since.

A preliminary hearing for Pearson is scheduled for Dec. 27 in Stafford General District Court.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

