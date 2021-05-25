Judge denies bond for N.C. man charged with killing fellow motorcycle club member in Stafford

A North Carolina man suspected of killing a fellow motorcycle club member who was described as being “like a brother” to him was denied bond Tuesday in Stafford County General District Court.

George R. Batts, 39, of Richlands, N.C., is accused of killing 47-year-old Ely Grimes of Fredericksburg on Jan. 17 outside 1130 International Parkway off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. Both men were members of the Tuckahoe Motorcycle Club and were in Stafford that weekend attending an event for the club.

Grimes was shot three times in the chest for reasons that have not come out in court hearings or records. He died a few days later in a local hospital.

Batts was shot multiple times by deputies who responded to the incident. Police said Batts pointed his gun at deputies prior to being shot; he has had several surgeries and is still suffering from his injuries and using a walker.

According to evidence presented, Batts and Grimes were close friends and seemed to have been getting along during the event. It is not clear what led to Grimes being shot that morning in the parking lot.

A club member who testified Tuesday said he wasn’t aware that anything had happened until Batts woke him and told him he’d killed Grimes.