Judge dismisses charges for man arrested in Stafford slaying

A murder charge against a 25-year-old Stafford County man was dismissed Thursday at the end of a preliminary hearing in Stafford General District Court.

William Dion McQueen Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and five other felony offenses in connection with the Sept. 7 slaying of 45-year-old Anthony Jermaine Johnson. Johnson was shot in the chest during a Sept. 7 altercation outside the apartment of McQueen's girlfriend on Declaration Drive in North Stafford.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost argued that none of the evidence presented by prosecutors Sandra Park and Michael Gromosaik Thursday tied McQueen to any of the alleged offenses. Judge Robert Reibach agreed and dismissed all of the charges.

McQueen, who had been in the Rappahannock Jail since Sept. 8, was scheduled to be released Thursday evening. Prosecutors still have the option of seeking grand jury indictments.

According to the evidence, McQueen answered a knock at the door late at night and was greeted by a man holding a paper license plate that had come from his vehicle. McQueen told police that when he stepped outside to investigate, he was "bum rushed" by at least two men with others standing nearby. Frost suggested that the group had come to the home to commit a robbery.

During the ensuing scuffle, McQueen told police that a gun brought to the scene by one of his attackers went off. By the time police arrived, Johnson was face down in a pool of blood and McQueen was on his way to Pennsylvania.

McQueen returned to Stafford the next day on the advice of Frost and has been in custody ever since. No gun was found.

Police later searched the apartment and found illegal drugs, marijuana and $44,000 in cash. Frost argued that those items could not be tied to McQueen, in part because his name was not on the apartment lease.

Prosecutors suggested that McQueen frequently stayed at the apartment and suggested that he took the murder weapon with him when he left that night.

But Reibach said he could not determine by the evidence presented whether McQueen walked outside with the gun or whether it went off in the struggle. "There are a ton of open ends in this case," the judge said.