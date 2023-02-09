A felony charge against a Spotsylvania deputy was dismissed Thursday without the defense having to put on any evidence.

David M. Turbyfill, 24, had been charged with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury, a class 6 felony that carried the possibility of up to five years in prison. The charge stemmed from an April 21, 2021, incident in which Turbyfill shot county resident Isiah Brown outside Brown’s home on Catharpin Road. Turbyfill apparently mistook a cordless phone Brown was holding for a gun.

Brown, who was shot seven times, was on the phone with a county 911 operator at the time.

Special prosecutors Elizabeth Humphries and Justin Witt spent more than three days this week presenting evidence in an effort to convince a Spotsylvania Circuit Court jury that Turbyfill was guilty. In her opening argument, Humphries called the shooting a “very substantial accident,” but said the deputy’s gross negligence was enough to support the felony charge.

But after the prosecution rested its case Thursday, defense attorneys Andrew Meyer and Mark Bong made a request to have the case thrown out and Judge Michael McKinney granted it, ending the trial. McKinney praised the prosecutors’ efforts, but said the evidence was not strong enough to even send the case to the jury for deliberations.

Turbyfill has remained employed by the Sheriff’s Office since the Brown shooting, but has not been back out on the road. It was not clear Thursday when or if he would resume his previous duties.

Brown had two encounters with Turbyfill that night. The first came after he called 911 after his car broke down on Plank Road. That encounter ended with Turbyfill giving Brown a ride home.

A short time later, Turbyfill returned to Catharpin Road after Brown called 911 again, this time following a dispute with his brother. Brown made an off-the-cuff comment about killing his brother, but later told the dispatcher he did not have a weapon.

As Brown approached the deputy on the dark road, Turbyfill repeatedly yelled for him to stop coming toward him and to “drop the gun” before shooting Brown. Brown was seriously injured and had multiple surgeries as a result.

A multimillion dollar lawsuit filed by Brown against Turbyfill and the Sheriff’s Office has been resolved out of court, according to David Haynes, Brown’s civil attorney.

“Isiah and his family are very disappointed that the felony criminal charge against [Turbyfill] has been dismissed by the judge before it reached the jury,” Haynes said. “Even though Mr. Brown was unarmed, posed no danger to the deputy and was on the phone with 911 at the time, he was shot seven times and suffered significant injuries. His life has been changed forever.”