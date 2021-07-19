Judge overturns decision to grant bond to Fredericksburg shooting suspect

A judge Monday reversed a lower-court decision that granted bond to a man accused of shooting a woman multiple times on July 4 in Fredericksburg.

Tyrese L. Washington, 41, is charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of shooting a 49-year-old woman in broad daylight in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Washington and the woman know each other.

Washington was granted a $10,000 bond last week during a hearing in Fredericksburg General District Court. He never got a chance to post the bond, however, as prosecutor Ed O’Shea immediately appealed the decision to circuit court.

Judge J. Martin Bass denied bond for Washington, saying he is a threat to the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to O’Shea, the victim was getting out of her car in Wellington Woods when she saw Washington, who she has known for some time. She was able to call for help after being shot in the face and arm.

The victim was critically injured, but was recently released from a hospital and was in court Monday. O’Shea called the fact that she was in court a “medical miracle” and said she is frightened at the prospect of Washington being released.