Judge upholds 33-year sentence for K.G. man who tried to kill woman

A judge Thursday upheld the 33-year prison sentence a King George jury recommended for a county man who shot and strangled a woman after finding out she'd been with another man.

Paul Allen Marshall, 29, was convicted in May of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, abduction, strangulation and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. At a sentencing hearing Thursday in King George Circuit Court, Judge Herbert Hewitt declined to reduce the sentence suggested by the jury.

According to the evidence presented during his four-day trial, Marshall and the woman had been dating about six weeks when the incident took place on Feb. 27, 2018. Prosecutors said Marshall was upset after finding out the woman had been seeing someone else and he blamed her for giving him a sexually transmitted disease.

During a 20-hour period, Marshall shot the 21-year-old Maryland woman in the chest, strangled her and denied her medical care. At some point, the woman managed to send a text to her brother telling him that she'd been shot and that Marshall was trying to kill her.

She knew she was in the Dahlgren area, but did not know the exact location.