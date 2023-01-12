Jury acquits man of murder charge in city shootout

A Fredericksburg man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he killed another man during a 2021 shootout in the city was cleared of a murder charge Wednesday night.

Arturo Barnes, 30, had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a June 3, 2021, incident that ended in the death of 20-year-old Tyriek Powell. Powell died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.

A jury acquitted Barnes of the murder charge and a related firearms offense at the end of a two-day trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. But the jury did convict Barnes of two counts of unlawfully shooting into an occupied building and two misdemeanor destruction of property charges.

Barnes was shot three times himself and ended up in intensive care in Mary Washington Hospital following the shootout. At least 17 shots were fired during the incident, and the evidence showed that Powell fired 12 of them. Two store windows were shot out.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Justin Witt, Barnes had been in the area for about two hours when Powell showed up with two friends. It remains unclear what their dispute was about, but the evidence indicated that it stemmed from bad blood between Powell and Xavier Haskins, Barnes' younger brother.

Detective Melanie Boyle's investigation showed that Barnes was in the area selling marijuana. The shooting erupted shortly after Powell arrived and took place in front of multiple witnesses. Camera surveillance footage captured much of the incident but did not show who fired first.

Neither gun used in the shootout was ever recovered. Yarue Montgomery, who is charged with being an accessory after the fact, admitted throwing Barnes' gun in a trashcan after driving him to the hospital, but it remains unclear what became of Powell's gun.

Witt argued that although both men fired shots, the evidence showed that Barnes was the aggressor and deserved a murder conviction. He noted that Barnes told at least four different stories in interviews with police, at one point claiming he never had a gun and later saying he only fired one time.

"This was a horribly tragic day that didn't have to happen," Witt said. "But if anybody could have claimed self-defense, it was Mr. Powell."

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich argued that the evidence against Barnes simply didn't exist, and that he should be acquitted of all charges.

"Barnes was there for more than two hours and there was no incident," Ilijevich said. "But within a minute of Powell showing up, shots were flying everywhere."

Barnes didn't testify during his two-day trial, but in a recorded phone call from jail, he told family members that Powell came there looking for Haskins. "That little [expletive] is wild crazy," Barnes said in the call. "These [expletives] tried to kill me."

He also accused the police of "trying to do me dirty right now just because he died."