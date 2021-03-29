 Skip to main content
Jury clears Caroline man in dog-shooting case
Jury clears Caroline man in dog-shooting case

A Caroline man who had been facing two felony charges for shooting a dog that came onto his property last year was cleared of all charges last week by a county jury.

William Henry Hinton, 75, of Ruther Glen, was acquitted in Caroline Circuit Court Thursday of felony animal cruelty and felony destruction of property. He was also found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of recklessly discharging a firearm, court records show.

The charges stemmed from a May 6 incident on Abby Drive in the Lake Land 'Or subdivision. Authorities at the time said that while the dog was on Hinton's property when it was shot, it was not posing a threat at the time.

G. Russell Stone, Hinton's attorney, said Hinton has maintained from the start that the dog was attacking him when he fired in self-defense. A second dog was also on the property, but that dog was not shot, Stone said.

Hinton was charged under a state law that took effect in 2019 that increased the penalty for certain animal abuse from a misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony, which carries the possibility of up to five years in prison.

The dog, Minnie, had its leg amputated after the shooting.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

