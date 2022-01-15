Jury convicts Philadelphia trio in 2019 killings of Spotsylvania family

The evidence showed that the group, known as the "Get Money Brothers," left Spotsylvania with more than $100,000 in cash and multiple kilos of cocaine.

Defense attorneys countered that Wilson routinely obtained cocaine from Coleman and came to Spotsylvania solely for that purpose in May 2019. They insisted that the defendants harmed no one and that the slayings must have been done by members of a drug cartel or local drug dealers Coleman had ripped off.

Myers and Wilson were the key witnesses in the trial. Myers described how Wilson planned the robbery and said Green killed Coleman and Rachel Ozuna at Wilson's demand. He said Green refused to kill the teenager, so Bailey stepped in and did it.

Phone records and other evidence supported Myers' story, but defense attorneys attacked his credibility and said he lied in exchange for leniency. His plea agreement in Spotsylvania calls for him to serve at least 25 years in prison.

Wilson testified that he ran a lucrative drug trade in Philadelphia and that cocaine he got from Coleman played a key role in his business. He said he was on good terms with Coleman, who he described as his uncle, and said he had no motive to end their business arrangement.