Jury convicts Stafford man of molesting girl

A Stafford man is facing a mandatory life sentence after being convicted Wednesday of molesting an 8-year-old girl last year in the county.

Quinton Lee Hoskins, who turns 36 Friday, was convicted by a Stafford Circuit Court jury of object sexual penetration. He will likely be sentenced to life in prison June 16, barring a successful legal maneuver by defense attorney Jonathan David.

Hoskins was arrested in April, after the girl’s family members contacted the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. The girl said Hoskins improperly touched her in January 2021.

Hoskins was released on bond, but was placed back in jail after being charged and convicted of indecent exposure in Prince William County. Court records show that he was ordered to serve a month in jail on that conviction.

Prosecutor Ryan Frank dropped two charges—aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties—before the jury began its deliberation Wednesday.

Frank said he had previously offered Hoskins a deal in which he would have pleaded to the indecent liberties charge and faced a maximum penalty of 10 years. Frank said he made the offer so the child would not have to testify.

But Hoskins rejected the offer before the trial and again while the jury was deliberating. The child testified during the trial and clearly influenced the jurors.

The defense contended that the allegations against Hoskins were part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the child’s grandmother.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.