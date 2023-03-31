A man who sexually molested a 5-year-old girl when he was a juvenile living in Spotsylvania County a decade ago was convicted Thursday of aggravated sexual battery.

Clint Stevenson Amaya, 27, of Woodbridge, was found guilty following a daylong jury trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. The jury acquitted Amaya of a more serious sodomy charge.

It was the second time Amaya has been tried in connection with the attacks, which took place in late 2012 or early 2013. His first trial in November ended in a hung jury, and it appeared that another mistrial was in store Thursday when jurors announced that they were deadlocked.

But after Judge William Glover encouraged them to continue working toward a unanimous verdict, the split verdict was reached.

The girl, now a teenager, testified that Amaya would carry her to her room when she was sleeping and sexually assault her. Amaya was temporarily staying at the residence.

She said the attacks stopped in early 2013 after Amaya lost his arm in an accident on a Culpeper County farm, where he was performing community service work as part of his punishment for convictions he received as a juvenile.

The girl didn't report the attacks until 2021, at which point an investigation began that resulted in Amaya's arrest. Because Amaya was an adult by that time, his case automatically went to circuit court, Sweeney said.

Defense attorney Jonathan David said that while he was pleased that Amaya was cleared of the sodomy charge, he said he is upset that Amaya was convicted at all. David insisted that the attacks did not happen and said the girl told multiple stories that changed over time.

"We respectfully disagree with the jury's decision," David said.

Amaya testified that he did not molest the girl and said he didn't know why she said that he did.

Amaya, whose criminal record includes burglary and drug convictions, is scheduled to be sentenced June 12. Aggravated sexual battery carries a prison term ranging from one to 20 years.