Jury deliberates over murder charge in city shootout

A Fredericksburg jury Wednesday night was deliberating whether a city man acted in self-defense when he killed another man during a 2021 shootout.

Arturo Barnes, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with a June 3, 2021, incident that ended in the death of 20-year-old Tyriek Powell. Powell died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.

Barnes was shot three times himself and ended up in intensive care in Mary Washington Hospital. At least 17 shots were fired during the incident, and the evidence showed that Powell fired 12 of them. Two store windows were shot out.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Justin Witt, Barnes had been in the area for about two hours when Powell showed up with two friends. It remains unclear exactly what their dispute was about, but the evidence indicated that it stemmed from bad blood between Powell and Xavier Haskins, Barnes' younger brother.

Detective Melanie Boyle's investigation showed that Barnes, who had no felony record, was in the area selling marijuana. The shooting erupted shortly after Powell arrived in front of multiple witnesses. Camera surveillance footage captured much of the incident but did not show who fired first.

Neither gun used in the shootout was ever recovered. Yarue Montgomery, who is charged with being an accessory after the fact, eventually admitted throwing Barnes' gun in a trashcan after driving him to the hospital. It remains unclear what became of Powell's gun.

Witt argued that although both men fired shots, the evidence showed that Barnes was the aggressor and deserved a murder conviction. He noted that Barnes told at least four different stories in interviews with police, at one point claiming he never had a gun and later saying he only fired one time.

"This was a horribly tragic day that didn't have to happen," Witt said. "But if anybody could have claimed self-defense, it was Mr. Powell."

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich argued that the evidence against Barnes simply wasn't there and that he should be acquitted of all charges.

"Barnes was there for more than two hours and there was no incident," Ilijevich said. "But within a minute of Powell showing up, shots were flying everywhere."

Barnes didn't testify during his two-day trial, but in a recorded phone call from jail, he told family members that Powell came there looking for Haskins. "That little [expletive] is wild crazy," Barnes said in the call. "These [expletives] tried to kill me."

He also accused the police of "trying to do me dirty right now just because he died."