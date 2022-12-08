Jury deliberating charges against man accused of one-day crime spree in Stafford

A jury Thursday night was deliberating the fate of a man accused of committing a series of crimes in 2020 that included killing a county woman while speeding south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 in Stafford.

Daontre K. Waters, 27, of Reva, was charged with 11 offenses, including felony murder, aggravated involuntary manslaughter, attempted capital murder, abduction and eluding.

During Waters’ two-day trial in Stafford Circuit Court, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen put on a series of witnesses who detailed the July 17, 2020, actions that resulted in the charges. The spree started on Colonial Avenue in southern Stafford, where police said Waters entered a stranger’s home and stole multiple items, including jewelry, clothes, shoes, family pictures and a Chevrolet Tahoe. A young man who came home during the burglary was blindfolded and placed in a closet.

The victim contacted family members, who ended up pursuing their stolen vehicle north on Richmond Highway (U.S. 1). Deputies soon got involved in the pursuit, and Deputy John Alford clocked the fleeing vehicle doing 84 in a 50 mph zone near the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Deputies testified that the suspect ran two red lights before entering the Wayside area just north of the courthouse.

A deputy intentionally hit the Tahoe in an attempt to stop it, and the vehicle ended up on the shoulder of the road facing south in the northbound lanes.

Deputy Evan Houde testified that he was in the middle of the northbound lanes when the southbound Tahoe came at him, striking him and his cruiser. The impact tossed Houde into the air, but he was not seriously injured. The deputy fired shots, striking the fleeing vehicle.

Martha Chavez, 61, was driving north in her Nissan Rogue when she was struck head-on by the Tahoe. She was killed and a passenger in her car, her husband, was seriously injured.

Deputy Erin West testified that Waters made a number of statements after being taken into custody, including “I’m under the influence,” “The car is not stolen. They gave me the keys,” and “don’t you know we’re at war.” Tests showed that Waters had been using methamphetamine.

In a recorded phone call to his mother from jail, Waters said he went to Stafford that day to have sex with someone. When that didn’t work out, he told her he went into the Colonial Avenue home to get out of the heat and to charge his phone.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Jim Ilijevich conceded that Waters was clearly guilty of some of the charges. But he argued that the prosecution had not proven that Waters was trying to kill Houde or that he was legally intoxicated.

Olsen argued that the evidence against Waters was overwhelming and asked the jurors to provide justice. “The most frustrating thing is that he didn’t care then and he doesn’t care now,” Olsen said. “He could have killed anybody on the road that day.”

Waters has been in jail since his arrest that day. As part of an unsuccessful effort to be released on bond, he wrote in a letter to Judge Victoria Willis that he’d grown into a “mature, God-fearing and responsible” man since his arrest.