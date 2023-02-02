A man who beat another man to death with a metal chair in Caroline in 2021 for no apparent reason was convicted of first-degree murder by a county jury Thursday.

Calvin Maurice Reynolds, 31, of Woodford, killed 59-year-old Warren "Doc" Baker outside 7119 Macedonia Road on Oct. 10, 2021. Witnesses testified that the beating came out of the blue during a gathering where people were talking about sports and other things. Some members of the group were smoking marijuana and drinking beer.

Carlton Walker Jr., Reynolds' first cousin, testified that there had been no signs of discord when Reynolds launched the fatal attack. "He snapped out of nowhere," Walker said.

Jajuan Lewis, who is in the Pamunkey Regional Jail and was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs, said he showed up that day to pick up some money from Baker for some speakers he had sold him. He was also planning to take Reynolds to a Walmart.

After smoking marijuana and not getting his money, Lewis decided to return to his nearby home. He said Reynolds followed him on foot down the driveway and was throwing punches into the car. Lewis said he didn't know why Reynolds, known as "Fatty," was upset, but told Reynolds he was going to return soon and "[expletive] him up."

When Reynolds returned to the group, according to witness Horatio Irvin, Baker asked Reynolds, "why did you trip out?" Reynolds responded with a three-punch knockout that left Baker lying on the ground.

He then picked up what Irvin described as a pink "little girl's" chair and began wailing on Baker. Prosecutor Ben Heidt said the beating left Baker with facial deformity, fractures and numerous abrasions and lacerations. The chair ended up in multiple pieces.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. At least one witness said he didn't intervene because he was intimidated by Reynolds.

Reynolds went into the house while police, including a SWAT team, responded to the scene. After about an hour, police got him out of the house and into custody.

Deputy Matthew Wilcox said he transported Reynolds to jail, but had to stop and call for a rescue squad at one point because Reynolds kept banging his face into the backseat cage. He said Reynolds alternated between being calm and aggressive, at one point telling the deputy "I'm going to bite your [expletive] head off, you Poindexter-looking [expletive]."

Defense attorney Price Koch argued that the evidence did not support the first-degree murder charge. Reynolds will face a prison sentence of up to life in prison when he is sentenced March 22 by Judge Sarah Deneke.