Jury finds Fredericksburg man guilty in 2021 shooting

A Fredericksburg man is facing a possible life sentence after a jury Tuesday agreed that he shot and seriously injured a woman last year in broad daylight.

Tyrese L. Washington, 42, was convicted in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He shot Tonia Garnett, 50, at the Wellington Woods apartment complex in the city on July 4 of last year.

The jury deliberated about four hours before announcing the guilty verdicts. Judge Sarah Deneke is scheduled to sentence Washington on Feb. 6. The wounding conviction carries a sentence of between 20 years to life in prison.

The case presented by prosecutors Blake Anderson and Ed O’Shea centered on Garnett’s testimony. She named Washington as her assailant during a dramatic 911 call right after the shooting and never wavered.

Garnett testified that she went to the apartment complex that afternoon and happened to see Washington sitting outside in a folding chair. The two had a sexual relationship earlier that year, but Garnett ended the relationship in March and had had no further communication with Washington after telling him on April 17 to stop contacting her.

She said she was walking by him that day when he fired a shot that went through her shoulder and neck before lodging in her jaw. A second shot was fired through her hand.

Garnett said she is still suffering from the aftermath of the shooting, including constant numbness in her face and loss of strength.

Washington did not testify during his trial, but he told police after his arrest that he was not the shooter.

After calling off the relationship with Washington, Garnett learned that he had secretly taped their sexual activity. Washington sent the videos to Garnett’s husband and daughter after she refused to pay him $3,000 in exchange for not releasing the videos.

That happened several months prior to the shooting, according to the testimony. Garnett said she had tried to forgive Washington for sending the videos but didn’t want anything more to do with him. She said she still doesn’t know why he shot her.

Defense attorney Alex Raymond asked the jurors to give Washington the “benefit of the doubt.” He said no one saw Washington with a gun that day and claimed there was no evidence at the scene tying Washington to the crime, other than Garnett’s statements.

Anderson said Washington took the evidence with him when he fled from the scene. He said Washington didn’t intend to leave a living victim behind, but fortunately, it worked out that way.

“He had already used blackmail and hatred, and this time violence,” Anderson said. “It was certainly his intention for her to die that day.”