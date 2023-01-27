Jury finds Stafford man guilty in fatal 2021 crash on River Road

A Stafford man who was intoxicated when he drove into a pedestrian and killed him in 2021 was convicted of aggravated involuntary manslaughter late Friday afternoon.

Jason T. Payne, 44, was found guilty at the end of a trial that lasted three days in Stafford Circuit Court. A jury deliberated all day Friday and several hours Thursday before reaching a decision.

Payne struck and killed 24-year-old Mohamed Hussein on Oct. 24, 2021, as the autistic man was in a crosswalk that afternoon on River Road in southern Stafford near Pratt Park. Hussein and his family were out for a walk that day, something they frequently did together.

Payne will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced April 21 by Judge Bruce Strickland.

The evidence presented by prosecutor George Elsasser showed that Hussein and his younger brother with a similar name, Mohamud Hussein, were together in the crosswalk when Payne's truck plowed into the victim, knocking him into a ditch. The brothers had walked ahead of their parents.

Deputy Steven Jett happened to be in the area when he noticed another motorist pointing toward the accident scene. Jett said Payne admitted striking Hussein, but initially denied having any alcohol. He later admitted having two beers and two other alcoholic drinks, but said those were consumed more than six hours earlier.

It was later determined that Payne's blood-alcohol content was .25, more than three times the legal limit.

Defense attorneys Lauren Whitley and Mitchell Jacobs contested the reliability of the blood-alcohol testing, pointing out that one of the two vials sent for state testing had been broken and the other was covered in blood. They also put on an expert witness who disputed the prosecution's version of the incident.

But Elsasser put on witnesses of his own in an effort to prove that the testing was reliable.

Payne has another trial scheduled next week on a DUI (third offense) charge stemming from the same incident. That charge was severed from the manslaughter case after a judge ruled that evidence of Payne's drinking history would be too prejudicial in this week's case.

Payne was on bond from a prior DUI charge when the fatal crash took place.